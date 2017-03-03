Radio Disney Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

Radio Disney
The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards are right around the corner.
Radio Disney's Alli Simpson and Morgan Tompkins announced the complete list of nominees Friday on the radio station's app, Facebook, Instagram, Livel.ly, Twitter and YouTube. Fans are now able to vote for their favorite artists to receive an "ARDY" statuette using five platforms: Disney.com/RDMA, Google OneBox, and Radio Disney's app, Facebook and Twitter.
New categories include "#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star," "When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track." Last year, 238 million votes were tallied via five voting platforms. Voting is open through Sunday, Apr. 9. Tickets for the event are on sale at AXS.com/RDMA.
Performers will be revealed at a later date, and winners will be announced Apr. 29 at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. A two-hour special, Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, debuts Apr. 30 at 7 p.m. on multiple platforms.
Here is the complete list of nominations:
"You Know You Love Them – Best Group"
DNCE
Fifth Harmony
One Direction
The Chainsmokers
Twenty One Pilots
"He's the One – Best Male Artist"
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
Niall Horan
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
"She's the One – Best Female Artist"
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
"The Bestest – Song of the Year"
"Cake by the Ocean" – DNCE
"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
"Closer (feat. Halsey)" – The Chainsmokers
"Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya
"Treat You Better" – Shawn Mendes
"#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans"
Beliebers
Harmonizers
Mendes Army
Megatronz
Selenators
"The Buzz – Breakout Artist of the Year"
Alessia Cara
Daya
DNCE
Hailee Steinfeld
Kelsea Ballerini
"#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star"
Alex Aiono
Baby Ariel
Jacob Sartorius
Jake Paul
Jiffpom
"The Freshest – Best New Artist"
Jon Bellion
Jordan Fisher
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Grace Vanderwaal
"So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile"
"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
"Me Too" – Meghan Trainor
"Handclap" – Fitz and the Tantrums
"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
"Juju on That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
"XOXO – Best Crush Song"
"Let Me Love You (feat. Justin Bieber)" – DJ Snake
"On Purpose" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Starving (feat. Zedd)" – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey
"Wild (feat. Alessia Cara)" – Troye Sivan
"Yeah Boy" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Stuck in Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To"
"Bacon" – Nick Jonas
"Cake by the Ocean" – DNCE
"Closer (feat. Halsey)" – The Chainsmokers
"No" – Meghan Trainor
"Work" – Rihanna
"When the Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track"
"Alone" – Marshmello
"Cold Water (feat. Justin Bieber & MØ)" – Major Lazer
"Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)" – The Chainsmokers
"Millionaire (feat. Nelly)" – Cash Cash and Digital Farm Animals
"Never Forget You (feat. MNEK)" – Zara Larsson
"Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song"
"I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O'Brien)" – Gnash
"Make Me Cry (f. Labrinth)" – Noah Cyrus
"Shout Out to My Ex" – Little Mix
"Sorry" – Justin Bieber
"We Don't Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez)" – Charlie Puth
"Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"
"80s Mercedes" – Maren Morris
"From the Ground Up" – Dan + Shay
"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line
"Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Think of You (feat. Cassadee Pope)" – Chris Young
"The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Maddie & Tae
Sam Hunt
"The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"
Lauren Alaina
Maren Morris
Old Dominion
RaeLynn
Temecula Road
"I'm With The Band! – Favorite Tour"
Hunter Hayes' 21 Tour
Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour
Meghan Trainor's The Untouchable Tour
Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato's Future Now Tour
Selena Gomez's Revival Tour
"Mashup! – Best Collaboration"
"Beauty and the Beast" – Ariana Grande and John Legend
"We Don't Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez
"Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello
"Just Hold On" Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson