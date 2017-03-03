Radio Disney Music Awards 2017: Complete List of Nominations

The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards are right around the corner.

Radio Disney's Alli Simpson and Morgan Tompkins announced the complete list of nominees Friday on the radio station's app, Facebook, Instagram, Livel.ly, Twitter and YouTube. Fans are now able to vote for their favorite artists to receive an "ARDY" statuette using five platforms: Disney.com/RDMA, Google OneBox, and Radio Disney's app, Facebook and Twitter.

New categories include "#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star," "When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track." Last year, 238 million votes were tallied via five voting platforms. Voting is open through Sunday, Apr. 9. Tickets for the event are on sale at AXS.com/RDMA.

Performers will be revealed at a later date, and winners will be announced Apr. 29 at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. A two-hour special, Disney Channel Presents the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, debuts Apr. 30 at 7 p.m. on multiple platforms.