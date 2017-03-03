A lot went in to getting Feud: Bette and Joan right, especially for Susan Sarandon.

"Just terrified me, the idea of trying to make her live in the moment and be real and something that brought audiences in that weren't distracted by an imitation of this character that was so over the top actually," Sarandon told E! News about the challenges of playing legendary actress Bette Davis. "It took me at least about five weeks before the fear-fun ratio went in my favor because I was just so self-conscious, which usually isn't me."