This week is all about wardrobe staples.

Especially around fashion month, celebs are notorious for wearing outfits that can sometimes be, well, a little outrageous. But as the world head's into Paris Fashion Week, we're seeing style stars take their bold statements down a notch (or five). They're wearing extremely relatable pieces you could probably also see yourself in.

Joan Smalls, for example, is clearly stating we shouldn't yet be done with lace-up tops. However, what's also clear is your extensive collection of bodysuits just won't cut it anymore. It's time to try new styles, like the corset-esque crop she's sporting or the below tank with side ties.