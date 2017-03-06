Make sure your passports aren't expired because we're heading back to Mexico soon.

As Nick Vialls season of The Bachelor comes to a close, it's time to start making like college scouts and start scouting contestants from the season to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, the franchise's hit spinoff, when it returns for its fourth season this summer. And when we chatted with some of the ladies at the Women Tell All taping, they revealed they were definitely interested in finding love and drinking margaritas on ABC.

"Hell yeah, I'm so down for it. I want to do it so bad. But we'll see if I'm still single," Alexis Waters, of is-she-a-shark-or-dolphin? fame, told E! News, at the taping. "I feel like I came out of the womb for Bachelor in Paradise."

Likely to help her chances is the fact that the aspiring dolphin trainer is actually be interested in seeing villain Chad Johnson there, despite his infamous drunken antics in season three. "I think Chad is kind of funny," she said. "It's bad!"

It might be bad, but it'll make for good TV!