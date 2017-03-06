Make sure your passports aren't expired because we're heading back to Mexico soon.
As Nick Vialls season of The Bachelor comes to a close, it's time to start making like college scouts and start scouting contestants from the season to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, the franchise's hit spinoff, when it returns for its fourth season this summer. And when we chatted with some of the ladies at the Women Tell All taping, they revealed they were definitely interested in finding love and drinking margaritas on ABC.
"Hell yeah, I'm so down for it. I want to do it so bad. But we'll see if I'm still single," Alexis Waters, of is-she-a-shark-or-dolphin? fame, told E! News, at the taping. "I feel like I came out of the womb for Bachelor in Paradise."
Likely to help her chances is the fact that the aspiring dolphin trainer is actually be interested in seeing villain Chad Johnson there, despite his infamous drunken antics in season three. "I think Chad is kind of funny," she said. "It's bad!"
It might be bad, but it'll make for good TV!
ABC
While Danielle Maltby was definitely open to the idea, the neonatal nurse from Nashville admitted, "I don't know if the hospital will let me take off more time. My job is everything to me and they are so good to me...so I don't know. I don't want to do anything that would put my job in jeopardy. It would depend on the caliber of men." When asked which men she'd be interested in meeting, Danielle M. revealed she has her eye on former Bachelor Chris Soules and Chase McNary Brody (from JoJo Fletcher's season).
Kristina Schulman, who won over the hearts of viewers after revealing her backstory of growing up in an orphanage in Russia, isn't ruling out the spinoff either, saying, "I'm open to it, but I'm not relying on that to find a person for me."
One contestant who surprisingly doesn't see mat all interested in joining BIP? Season 21's breakout star Corinne Olympios.
"I don't think so," she told us of joining the spinoff. "First of all, I wasn't even asked yet, so let's not jump the gun yet, so I don't know. It's too early to tell right now." Nick, meanwhile, would love to see her do it. "She will be Paradise," he said. "Corinne, please do Paradise!"
To hear more from the ladies on BIP and which men in Bachelor Nation they're into, press play on the video above.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, while Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer on ABC.