After saying "I do," some couples wished they had said, "I don't."
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi ended her marriage to Shalom after only one month, E! News exclusively revealed Thursday. "During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened," the reality star's rep Steve Honig told us. "She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible."
Sadly, GG's failed marriage is far from the first to end after a brief amount of time.
Plenty of celebrity couples have called it quits after months and even days—just think back to when Britney Spears and Jason Alexander had their marriage terminated after 55 hours. Mario Lopez and Ali Landry were married for two whole weeks before filing for divorce even though they had been together for six years prior to getting engaged.
