Here's the Diet That Makes Rihanna Shine Bright Like a Diamond

When you're cooking for Rihanna, it's best to keep options open.

RiRi's personal chef, Debbie Solomon, gave an interview to Bon Appétit about her job and revealed some insight into the R&B beauty's favorite foods. Unsurprisingly, the "Work" songstress doesn't want to be tied down to a menu every week because she's a "moody eater," according to Solomon.

"[With previous clients] I would send in a menu on a Sunday or Monday and they would pick for the week, and then I'd be able to shop and prep, but this is nothing like that," Solomon said. "We don't know what we're gonna want to eat tomorrow, so why even pick today?"