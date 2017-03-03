Milo Ventimiglia Admits He's a "Magnificent" Lover

Milo Ventimiglia is "not uncomfortable" being called a sex symbol. And why should he be? "I think what I try to do is best represent what men could be, which is kind, which is giving, which is not a pushover," the actor, 39, said on SiriusXM's Bevelations Thursday. "Don't mistake that."
So, what does that mean to the actor exactly? "Just be a strong man, a good man, contribute to the world instead of taking away from it. I think in [doing] that, you're going to attract a good mate," Ventimiglia explained to host Bevy Smith. "You're going to attract someone who is going to admire you for who you are, maybe not for how your nose is placed in relation to your chin."
There are "advantages" to being desired, but perhaps not for the reasons one might assume. "Sometimes I'll be out, and a guy will be like, 'My wife just loves you!' You can tell there's a little animosity in how much the wife loves me. I'll say, 'Let's get her on the phone. Let's call her. But she needs to know that you delivered me, so the glory goes back to you. It's not about me; it's about you. You did the good thing for your girl,'" Ventimiglia added. "So, that's my advantage."
Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal
Starring in NBC's This Is Us as Jack Pearson has only made Ventimiglia's star shine brighter since his days as Peter Petrelli on Heroes. "I get people smiling and approaching me and loving what I'm a part of. If I can just kind of give back to them and make them feel as important...as they're making me feel in saying, 'I appreciate what you do,' well, 'I appreciate that you appreciate what I do, and I appreciate you just a person sitting in front of me,'" he told Smith. "Hell, man!'"
Smith predicted Ventimiglia is a "magnificent lover," telling him, "You probably are very giving."
"Yes," the actor confessed. "I love very deeply."