He left and actor and returned a star.

Lion's Sunny Pawar returned to Mumbai Wednesday morning and was met with a massive party outside of his home. Pawar, 8, lives in Kalina, a slum of the city, but told the Daily Mail that he and his family have been treated like royalty since he returned from his lengthy award season.

"It's been crazy. People have not stopped calling since we arrived home. We've not stopped to rest for one minute," the adorable child star said.