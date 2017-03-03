Penelope and Mason Disick Rank Their Famous Aunts

Instagram
Kids say the darnedest things.
During filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 4-year-old Penelope Disick, the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, weighed in on her wildly famous aunts, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.
While lounging around in their living room, the pint-sized tot delivered her and her older brother's superlatives for their beloved relatives.
"Kiki's the nicest and friendliest," Scott said, speaking for Penelope.
"That's what you said, P?" Kim, whose nickname is Kiki, asked with excitement from behind the camera.
However, Penelope clarified that those were her brother Mason's words.
As for Khloe, "Koko is the craziest with the biggest butt in the whole family," Kim repeated behind the camera.
Ever the playful siblings, Kim agreed.
"She does have the biggest butt," the reality star sounded off while focusing the camera on her sister's behind.
"Kiki is so mean!" Khloe told her niece.
Both sisters have maintained close relationships with the youngster since she was born. While most of the family members lend a hand with watching the kids when Kourtney and Scott are away, the mother of three once admitted that one of her sisters is better than the rest at it.
During a FaceTime chat on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kourtney admitted Khloe takes the lead for best babysitter. As for the worst?
"Kendall [Jenner]—because she doesn't babysit," Kourtney explained.
"Well, she's like a famous model," Khloe retorted. "I think she's good.