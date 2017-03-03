Changes are coming to the Oscars, following the recent historic Best Picture blunder.

La La Land was initially named as the winner of the top honor at 2017 Oscars this past Sunday and while its cast and producers began giving speeches, Moonlight was revealed to be the real winner, causing confusion and shock. An accountant who works for the show, one of two, had handed the presenters the wrong envelope. It marked the biggest mistake seen at the Oscars in its 89-year history.

"By now, thanks to the non-stop coverage the past few days, we all know that the wrong envelope and the problems that ensued were caused by the failure of PwC's accountants to follow established protocols and their delay in immediately remedying the situation," Cheryl Boone Isaacs, president of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which votes on the Oscars, wrote in a recent email to the group's members.

"PwC has accepted full responsibility for the error," she said. "Rest assured changes will be implemented to ensure this never happens again."