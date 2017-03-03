It's nice to meet you, Charley!
Savannah Guthrie surprised viewers Friday morning when her husband Mike Feldman stopped by the Today show to introduce their nearly three-month-old son to the co-anchors and viewers. Their daughter, Vale, was also in tow, and ran to her mama as soon as she saw her.
Before Charley, Vale and Mike were announced, Carson Daly gave viewers a few clues to help them try and figure out who the surprise guest was. He's losing his hair and he hits the bottle were two of them, which led Matt Lauer to joke that it was him LOL.
Charles Max Feldman entered the world at 9 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. "The proud parents are doing great!" Today tweeted when he was born.
TODAY/Nathan Congleton
"We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy," Savannah tweeted.
Savannah returned to Today Monday morning, four days before her originally announced return date, Friday, March 3. "Hey, little one, you're not the *only* good reason to wake up early!!" Guthrie wrote on Instagram last Wednesday, alongside a selfie with her son. "I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!"
TODAY/Nathan Congleton
"Yay! Savannah announced she's returning on March 3rd! (Baby Charley is welcome to join)," read a message posted on the show's Instagram page. Clearly, she took the show's message literally!
Baby fever hit the Today show hard, as Dylan Dreyer also gave birth around the same time as Savannah, and Hoda Kotb adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy a couple of weeks ago.
TODAY/Nathan Congleton
Hopefully we'll be able to meet those babies, too!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)