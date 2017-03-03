Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Consider this the greatest acting test Emma Watson has ever faced.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the star of the live action Beauty and the Beast was tasked with interviewing a potential new nanny, but with Ellen DeGeneres telling the actress what to say in her ear and secret cameras set up around them. Let the laughter begin.
The unknowing candidate and the star were both at the mercy of the host's antics from the moment the applicant walked into a room with Watson. First, the Harry Potter alum told her to sit wherever she wanted and then, after taking a seat on the couch, the star responded with, "Interesting choice." Awkward!
The laughs continued as Watson told the woman she needs a nanny for herself, thanks to inspiration from The Bachelor's Corinne. "I started saying vagine, too," Watson quipped, referencing the contestant's signature catchphrase.
Next, a few instructions for the potential nanny. "I don't like crusts on sandwiches. I don't like milk, but I do like red bull...I like to go potty alone. I don't need you to help me potty," Watson explained to her with a straight face.
Then, DeGeneres had the actress break into a laughing spell that went on for an awkward amount of time, followed by sudden crying. If this were an acting workshop, Watson would pass with flying colors.
After instructing her to take out a giant lollipop from inside a cabinet, DeGeneres had Watson pretend to read a text on her phone and subsequently throw it across the room. Then, with the lollipop in hand, she told the star to recite a mantra in front of the mirror.
"Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the best little girl of them all? You are, Emma, you are," she declared.
Unfortunately for everyone watching—but fortunately for both ladies involved—Ellen soon put an end to the antics. "There's one more thing I think you should know. I'm not looking for a nanny," Watson revealed to the woman. "You're on the Ellen Show."