Drunk Ed Sheeran Hit Justin Bieber in the Head With a Golf Club

Ouch!

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber once took their fun a little too far. While vacationing in Japan, the musicians hit up a dive bar where the British singer imbibed some alcohol while Bieber sipped water all night. Afterwards, they decided to hit up a golf course.

"We were in Japan. We'd been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered," Sheeran shared with The Guardian. "Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth."