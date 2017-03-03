Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Instagram
Lena Dunham is rocking some new body art, thanks in part to some inspiration from Rihanna.
The Girls creator and star took to social media Thursday night to share the latest addition to her collection of tattoos—a jewel-like image drawn under her breasts.
The placement mirrors the "Work" singer's signature breastplate tattoo of the goddess, Isis.
"Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior's chest plate/tit chandelier," the Golden Globe winner wrote on Instagram. "This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn't chide me for copying @badgalriri's placement."
The actress finished her message with high praise for Grimm. "If you're ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body."
It seems the famous ladies were surfing the same brain waves while conceptualizing their feminist tattoos. While Dunham used the opportunity to have her first work done by a woman, Rihanna used Isis to symbolize the "complete woman" and "a model for future generations" in honor of her late grandmother, Dolly.
"Always in and on my heart," the Grammy winner previously wrote on Instagram. "#1love."
