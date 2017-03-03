Stefan and Caroline are married, you guys! Married!

Sure, the wedding was rushed in an effort to lure Katherine out of hiding, and it ended in a fiery explosion and the bride's best friend passing out in the groom's arms after Vicki returned from the dead to ring that damn bell, but they did get married, and it was beautiful. That's all that matters in the end, right?

We really don't understand how Caroline (Candice King) pulled that wedding together so quickly at such late notice, but we're not surprised. And we're also not surprised that Katherine didn't actually show up, in the end (since Nina Dobrev was only supposed to return for the finale anyway).

Instead, we got the surprise of Matt's mom and sister, who returned from the dead to carry out Katherine's demands. Kelly (Melinda Clarke) was given the task of starting a gas leak and burning the wedding down, which was meant to distract everyone from Vicki's (Kayla Ewell) bell ringing.