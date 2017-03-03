Drew Barrymore's Newest Beauty Obsession Is Actually Frightening

It's worth it, though, because the mask is made with a patented technology, which produces the instant results. By mixing the lifting serum and the gelling solution, you're creating a unique purifying compound that immediately pulls out the impurities and toxins that are deep in your skin. Once it's totally dry, feel free to rinse it off with warm water. And trust us, you'll want to get it off ASAP.

Right away you'll notice a younger, tighter complexion all thanks to the fast-acting work of the purifying compound and other ingredients, like the soothing botanical extracts and age-fighting peptides.

You can either purchase the starter (one mask) for 29 bucks or a set of four for $110.