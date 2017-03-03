Drew Barrymore's Newest Beauty Obsession Is Actually Frightening

When Drew Barrymore says she's found a face mask that takes off 10 years, you listen.

On her Instagram, the self-proclaimed beauty junkie is referring to a brand-spanking-new Korean beauty face mask by Hanacure. It claims to be a no-gimmicks kind of beauty product (the brand only sells the one face mask), and, as you can see from the actress' pic, its tightening effects are pretty unique. 

The kit comes with a small glass bottle of serum, a sealed pack of gelling solution and an application brush. To activate it, you simply pour the serum into the solution, mix and apply. Sounds doable enough, but it begs the question: What makes Drew's new favorite product different than your average face mask?

The first thing you'll notice is how intensely tight the product dries. If you need a frame of reference, just check out Drew's face being pulled in all different directions, making her look like an interred mummy. It goes on clear, which is precisely what makes it so frightening when it's on. And forget about moving your face once it starts to dry—any sudden movements will physically hurt you. 

It's worth it, though, because the mask is made with a patented technology, which produces the instant results. By mixing the lifting serum and the gelling solution, you're creating a unique purifying compound that immediately pulls out the impurities and toxins that are deep in your skin. Once it's totally dry, feel free to rinse it off with warm water. And trust us, you'll want to get it off ASAP.

Right away you'll notice a younger, tighter complexion all thanks to the fast-acting work of the purifying compound and other ingredients, like the soothing botanical extracts and age-fighting peptides.

You can either purchase the starter (one mask) for 29 bucks or a set of four for $110.

Hey, if Drew's into it, we're into it.

