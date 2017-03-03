Drew Barrymore's Newest Beauty Obsession Is Actually Frightening

#beautyjunkieweek this is a @hanacureeffect mask @thehanacure nuts when you take it off you are 10 years younger. You paint it on with a brush. It starts to dry. It pulls. It gets so tight that it literally pulls your face. See above. But, It makes you look so fresh when you wash it off. And it's so effective. How fun is that in a package. #notttooenvasivebeauty #kbeauty thank you @crystalmeers for the info that's changed my life
When Drew Barrymore says she's found a face mask that takes off 10 years, you listen.
On her Instagram, the self-proclaimed beauty junkie is referring to a brand-spanking-new Korean beauty face mask by Hanacure. It claims to be a no-gimmicks kind of beauty product (the brand only sells the one face mask), and, as you can see from the actress' pic, its tightening effects are pretty unique.
The kit comes with a small glass bottle of serum, a sealed pack of gelling solution and an application brush. To activate it, you simply pour the serum into the solution, mix and apply. Sounds doable enough, but it begs the question: What makes Drew's new favorite product different than your average face mask?