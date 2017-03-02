When E! News caught up with the happy couple at the Emmys last September, Julianne Hough told us that she and Brooks Laich weren't in any big rush to the altar.
The two-time Dancing with the Stars champ and her hockey player fiancé announced their engagement over a year ago, and as far as we knew, there hadn't been any major changes.
"We kind of started to plan and we're like, eh! Let's just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already. So we're just picking up little tidbits here and there but not really focusing on it too hardcore," Hough said about the big day.
Now it looks like those "tidbits" are really adding up—in fact, are those wedding bells we hear?
Nina Dobrev/Snapchat
Well, apparently sometime soon, but for now, what we're really hearing is the sound of shot glasses clinking! The Footloose star may have been quiet on the wedding planning details, but now that she's celebrating her final days as a single gal, she's not being shy about sharing pics from her bachelorette party.
Julianne and her bestie Nina Dobrevhave been posting the deets on their already underway weekend getaway on Snapchat, and we couldn't be more jealous.
Too soon to say who else is in attendance (that looks like a little too much tequila for two people!), but we can tell it's going to be an awesome time.
Nina Dobrev/Snapchat
The beachfront bachelorette party has even spawned its own hashtags: #TheFinalHoughrrah and #JulesBEACHelorette.
As a source told E! News, the whole thing is going down at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (seriously? TFTI.) The bride-to-be can be seen soaking up the sun in a strappy white bikini, but the matching veil has got us thinking ahead to the wedding.
When asked if she'd already picked out her dress, the singer-dancer told us, "I have to find the location first, and then I feel like then you can figure out what kind of dress and style and everything else too."
A tropical wedding in Cabo sounds pretty good to us, just saying.
As amazing as this bachelorette weekend is turning out, we can't wait to see what's in store for her wedding day!
Hough shared that when she met her soon-to-be-husband at the end of 2013, she knew almost right way that they would end up together. "When I met him it was kind of like, 'Yeah', I knew and I think he knew too," she revealed, adding, "We kind of knew it was going to happen."
Congrats on your engagement, Julianne and Brooks! We're looking forward to the big day!