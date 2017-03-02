When E! News caught up with the happy couple at the Emmys last September, Julianne Hough told us that she and Brooks Laich weren't in any big rush to the altar.

The two-time Dancing with the Stars champ and her hockey player fiancé announced their engagement over a year ago, and as far as we knew, there hadn't been any major changes.

"We kind of started to plan and we're like, eh! Let's just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already. So we're just picking up little tidbits here and there but not really focusing on it too hardcore," Hough said about the big day.

Now it looks like those "tidbits" are really adding up—in fact, are those wedding bells we hear?