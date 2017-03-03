"If you can't hit me, how do you expect to kill the Savior?"

If Emma can find a way to get Regina and herself back from the Wish Land when Once Upon a Time finally returns from hiatus, she'll find herself facing down an even more perilous threat. Namely, the sudden arrival of an all-grown-up Gideon (Giles Matthey)--you know, Belle and Gold's previously infant son--and he's come to snuff out our beloved Swan.

As alarming as that is, it's what Gold (Robert Carlyle) tells his son in this sneak peek at the midseason premiere that has us really worried. "I can help you, son," the Dark One tells his child. Not exactly the family reunion we had in mind, guys.