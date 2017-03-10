This mama's on the move!

As she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Daniel Bryan this spring, Brie Bella is sharing how she's staying active during her pregnancy before the arrival of baby girl Birdy Joe Danielson.

E! News exclusively caught up with the Total Divas and Total Bellas star behind the scenes on her cover photo shoot for Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine's April issue (out now) to get the scoop on the WWE wrestler's fitness routine, which she's keeping pretty simple these days.

"I've really gotten into hiking," she reveals. "I think being in Arizona I'm lucky to have the desert and all the mountains. I was heavily active into Barre and I kept going, but in my first trimester, I all of a sudden was in Barre class and I'm like, 'I don't think I can keep up.'"