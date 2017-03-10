This mama's on the move!
As she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Daniel Bryan this spring, Brie Bella is sharing how she's staying active during her pregnancy before the arrival of baby girl Birdy Joe Danielson.
E! News exclusively caught up with the Total Divas and Total Bellas star behind the scenes on her cover photo shoot for Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine's April issue (out now) to get the scoop on the WWE wrestler's fitness routine, which she's keeping pretty simple these days.
"I've really gotten into hiking," she reveals. "I think being in Arizona I'm lucky to have the desert and all the mountains. I was heavily active into Barre and I kept going, but in my first trimester, I all of a sudden was in Barre class and I'm like, 'I don't think I can keep up.'"
Alexei Hay/Fit Pregnancy and Baby
Since then, the 33-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has been pounding the hiking trails at least three to four times per week to enjoy the great outdoors before hitting the gym for light workouts.
"You have to be really careful, which I want to be. I don't want to like body slam anyone through tables," she jokes. "But it's nice to stay active. It makes me feel so good and I feel like that's why I've had such a great pregnancy."
When it comes to eating habits, Brie admits she hasn't experienced any of those common pregnancy cravings, like pickles and ice cream. "I can't stand ice cream or pickles, but I love bagels and fruit," she confesses. "If you give me bagel every day, I'm just in heaven, so I guess it's carbs."
Alexei Hay/Fit Pregnancy and Baby
She also tells Fit Pregnancy and Baby she's been enjoying "bigger breakfasts" lately as well. "I was someone who would have a cup of coffee, maybe a banana [in the morning]," she says. "Now, I'm having eggs, bagels, soy chorizo and beans." Yum!
Brie also won't be putting any extra pressure on herself to get back to her pre-pregnancy size once her daughter is born. She just wants to relish motherhood and take her time losing the weight.
"I think for me, I want to get back in the ring one day and so the pressure of getting back into that shape will be there, but other than that I'm just going to enjoy the fact that I'm going have this new little girl," she shares. "I think I'll definitely be working out, but I think it might be a slow process for me. Who knows? But I'm not going to stress out about it."
Alexei Hay/Fit Pregnancy and Baby
In fact, she'd rather look at it as just another hurdle to conquer—slowly.
"The minute you stop working out intensely, it's hard to get back into it," she explains to the magazine. "But because I've been an athlete for so long, I know it takes pain to reach a goal. I'll definitely have weight to lose; I was 20 pounds up at 23 weeks along…but, I'm ready for the challenge."
So, does Brie have any fitness advice for other expectant mothers? Find out in the video above!
