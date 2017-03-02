Katy Perry has just debuted a brand new lewk, you guys. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer posted a series of snapshots from her hairstylist's chair showing her get her hair chopped to just above her ears.
Yes, you read that right, Katy's not only cut her shoulder-length locks, but she dyed them platinum blonde. The new style has prompted many to notice how similar she looks to Miley Cyrus, but Katy pointed out to fans that Manchester By the Sea's Michelle Williams was actually the inspiration behind the big change.
Chris McMillan was the man behind the cut (and also behind Miley's back in the day) and Justin Anderson and Melina Miller-Ryder helped get Katy's mane to that extra blonde hue.
And while it's nothing new for celebs to switch up their look after a split, Katy told fans on Twitter earlier today that there's nothing but love between her and Orlando Bloom.
"How bout a new way of thinking for 2017," she began by writing. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"
Earlier this week, following a sighting of the two at an Oscars after-party, the former couple released a statement about the status of their almost-one-year relationship.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."
Meanwhile, an insider told E! News that even though the split was inevitable, they "both still love each other very much" and that the possibility of "getting back together could happen once they have some space."
Only time will tell, but until then, it seems that Katy's not interested in being chained to one hairstyle for too long.