Katy Perry has just debuted a brand new lewk, you guys. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer posted a series of snapshots from her hairstylist's chair showing her get her hair chopped to just above her ears.

Yes, you read that right, Katy's not only cut her shoulder-length locks, but she dyed them platinum blonde. The new style has prompted many to notice how similar she looks to Miley Cyrus, but Katy pointed out to fans that Manchester By the Sea's Michelle Williams was actually the inspiration behind the big change.