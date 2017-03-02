You know what they say: It hurts to be beautiful.

We're not just talking about the time it takes to wash your face, keep it moisturized and all that other good stuff. Nowadays the anti-aging routines of celebs like Jessica Alba are a lot more elaborate.

Sure, there are injectables, LED-light facials and other expensive in-office treatments that help the stars keep their faces perfectly plump and wrinkle-free. But what you may not know is that there are some equally comparable at-home devices that yield shockingly similar results. The only rule of thumb is that you must use any and all of these tools regularly for them to actually work.

If you want in (we know you do), keep reading for the weirdest, most high-tech beauty tools.