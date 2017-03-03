Jessica Biel is turning 35 today and she's got a lot to celebrate.

Sure, there's the whole Mrs. Justin Timberlake part of it, and the fact that she just attended the Oscars looking like an Oscar herself in a gold KaufmanFranco gown topped with a $2 million gold and diamond Tiffany necklace. She's also mom to 1 1/2-year-old son Silas, and family life has never looked sweeter for the star.

But the birthday girl is also about to make her return to TV in a starring role in USA's The Sinner, one of those de rigueur anthology series that, in season one, follows Biel's Cora, a wife and mom who one day seemingly goes berserk all of a sudden (the promo pic of a blood-stained Biel is a clue as to what sort of trouble she gets into). Then Bill Pullman's detective Harry Ambrose has to figure it all out, etc.