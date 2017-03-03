If you thought Shades of Blue couldn't get crazier, Jennifer Lopez would like you to know that you're wrong.

The first season of the NBC cop drama ended with Harlee (Lopez) making a new deal with Wozniak (Ray Liotta) before sending her daughter to live with her aunt, only to then have to kill her ex husband by snapping his neck after he tries to rape her. Somehow, season two will top that!

"Television is a tough thing because you've gotta keep people interested, and you gotta keep the stories exciting and you gotta keep it intense and every episode after episode has to draw people back in," Lopez told E! News at the season two premiere. "We had a great time last year doing that, and this year, we up the ante. You have to."