Fashion month is coming to an end with its final leg, Paris Fashion Week, moving swiftly along.
Though we're sad to see the conclusion, we're sure supermodels around the world are looking forward to it.
Ladies like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Hailey Baldwin and more have been strutting their stuff down the catwalk since the first week of February, hitting New York, London, Milan and finally Paris, back-to-back-to-back.
But just because they've been working so hard, doesn't mean they don't find some time to play hard, too. Here's how these uber-famous models wind down after some big gigs...
Snapchat
They Chow Down: First and foremost, they award themselves with a delicious meal! Kendall, Gigi and Bella are especially known for taking to their Snapchat accounts and showing their followers just how much they love to eat following a big show.
They Enjoy an Adult Beverage: And it's probably white wine. After many of their shows throughout fashion month, the girls snapped photos out and about with each other, sipping on a cocktail while relaxing.
They Dance: What better way to shake off the day than, well, shaking it off!?
Sometimes They Visit Strip Clubs: As we reported earlier this week, a few of the gals decided to unwind at a strip club after walking H&M's show during Paris Fashion Week. The group of models was spotted enjoying a night out at the Pink Paradise strip club.
Or They Keep It More PG: Like a visit to Disneyland. The Hadid sisters enjoyed some spare time in Paris' magical theme park earlier this week.
They Find the Sun: It seems like no matter where they are around the wrold, supermodels always find a moment to soak up some Vitamin D when they get a couple days off.
And They Sleep: Most importantly, after long days and even longer nights out, it's important for these models to catch up on their beauty sleep (literally!).
Cheers to the girls getting through their last week of fashion month!