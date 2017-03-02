Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi's shocking announcement that she wants to end her marriage to Shalom after a little more than a month rattled her Shahs of Sunset co-stars as well.
The reality star's rep Steve Honig had told E! News Thursday that "during the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG's attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened."
Shalom has not commented.
"I feel for both of them," Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed told E! News exclusively. "My enormous regards go out to both. I hope they find peace."
"I love them both," he said. "They seemed so happy together. This is a shock to me."
"It's been a new relationship with a lot of ups and downs," cast member MJ Javid told E! News. "You're going to see me question his sincerity. And I think GG just really wanted to be with someone. It definitely happened way too fast."
"That said I wish them the best," he said. "Hopefully, everything will work out the way it's supposed to."
GG's breakup news was just as surprising as her marriage. She announced on Valentine's Day that she and Shalom had tied the knot on the spur of the moment in January, a month after they got engaged.
"We clearly weren't dressed for it and I couldn't stop laughing from shock," she said at the time. But f--k it...we're not like ordinary people."