Don't shop, adopt from Lisa Vanderpump. Then shop—but not for actual dogs.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened the Vanderpump Dogs dog rescue center in Los Angeles Thursday. In addition to adorable pups, it also offers merchandise, dog food and treats and grooming services—you can get your dog "Vanderpuffed." It also serves as a space for dog lovers to hang out—and enjoy a cup of tea.
"Ken and I have been fighting for the kind of more humane treatment of dogs worldwide," Vanderpump told E! News' Melanie Bromley exclusively, referring to husband Ken Todd. "One of pieces of the jigsaw puzzle was really to open a rescue center but we wanted to open a rescue center that wasn't, like, depressing and I know it's like nothing else you've ever seen."
Some of the dogs offered for adoption came from a kill shelter, Vanderpump said.
"To go into some of the kill shelters, it can be very difficult and it can be very heart-wrenching and trust me, we know that more than anybody," she said. "But with this space, we want it to have a...feel-good factor about it. All dogs are equal. It doesn't mater whether they're pedigree...so many of these dogs are just waiting for homes."
"We wanted somewhere where people that united in their love for dogs could come and hang out," she said. "And you can buy doggie treats here, you can buy dog food, dog clothes, but also we will always have puppies and dogs that are available to rescue."
Vanderpump said the rescue center was "also something for the community."
"So people can come in, they get on their wifi, they can have a cup of tea and they can buy some dog food or have their dogs groomed," she said. "It's just a little kind of puppy lifestyle palace."
Prior to opening the center, Vanderpump and her husband co-founded the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which helps rescue and provide medical treatment for abandoned dogs all over the world.
Vanderpump and her husband have several dogs of their own—including her most popular one, Giggy, a Pomeranian. Last year, she rescued a new dog, Prince Harry.