It was only a matter of time.
Paris Jackson is now officially a high-fashion model. The 18-year-old, the late Michael Jackson's only daughter and middle of his three children, has signed a contract with a top agency, IMG Models.
The group announced the news Thursday.
"Thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed," Paris wrote on Instagram.
IMG Models also reps the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Baldwin, Nina Agdal, Karlie Kloss, Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
Paris had dabbled in modeling in recent months, appearing on her first cover—for Rolling Stone, no less.
People have long speculated she would become a model, with her stunning good looks, highlighted by her piercing light ocean blue eyes.
Before her father's death in 2009, he made his kids wear veils over their faces in public to shield them from the paparazzi and to keep them from being recognized. Paris said on The Oprah Winfrey Show she understood the singer was trying to protect them.
Paris made her non-faceless public debut at Michael's public memorial service, when she was 11 years old, tearfully speaking of her dad fondly onstage in what marked a surprise and particularly heartbreaking moment.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Over the years, she and her siblings continued to attract media attention and have tried to maintain a private life. Paris battled self-esteem issues in her early teens and attempted suicide three times.
"Just once it became public," she told Rolling Stone. "It was just self-hatred. Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."
With the support of her family, Paris battled her issues over the years. She grew up to become more confident and more outspoken online about her beliefs. She has also appeared at public events more often, including fashion shows and most recently, last month's 2017 Grammys, where she wowed viewers, especially those who have not followed her on social media, with not one but two gorgeous looks.
"You're growing up on us," E! News' Ryan Seacrest told her on the red carpet.
She is also set to make her acting debut on Fox's new series Star later this year.
As for music, Paris currently has no plans to follow in her dad's footsteps.
"I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise," she said in a recent interview for Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book Issue 10, which features her on the cover. "There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen."