ESC: Emma Roberts, Saturday Savings

BJJ/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

This Saturday's swoon-worthy sale find is coming at you via Emma Roberts' latest trip to the airport.

The initial attention grab was that sweet, little neck detail, but what sealed the deal was learning the starlet's flirty Rebecca Taylor sweater is now over 50 percent off. (Yes, it used to be $495, and now is $199—score!)

With springtime fast approaching, dainty details like ruffles make for a fresh and feminine look.

So this weekend, shop for tops with pretty features like the ones below! (Just make sure they're in the sale section...because why not?)

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

Chic Wish Adorable Frilling Hemline Sweater, Was: $60, Now: $51

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

Genuine People Bow Tie Sweater, Was: $120, Now: $80

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater, Was: $50, Now: $20

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

J.Crew Tall Ruffle Silk Button-Up, Was: $110, Now: $80

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

Adriano Goldschmied by Alexa Chung Scotland Wool Turtleneck Pullover, Was: $369, Now: $184

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

Lulu Plaid Top, Was: $265, Now: $99

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

Boohoo Amelie Ruffle Hem Jumper, Was: $32, Now: $10

ESC: Saturday Savings Market, Ruffle Top

Warehouse Frill Yoke Jumper, Was: $75, Now: $32

Cute, no?

