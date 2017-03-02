Breaking up may be hard to do, but Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are making it look quite easy.

Sure, there's no telling how the stars are truly feeling in the aftermath of their split, but after almost a year of dating, the two have picked up where they left off in their individual lives—proof to all that the world doesn't stop just because your romance does.

In fact, a day after the news broke, the Grammy nominee was back to rehearsing choreography and promoting her newest album at the same time on social media. "Best thing about making this record is that everyone helping me make it is just as coo-coo as I am," she wrote online.