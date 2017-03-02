Breaking up may be hard to do, but Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are making it look quite easy.
Sure, there's no telling how the stars are truly feeling in the aftermath of their split, but after almost a year of dating, the two have picked up where they left off in their individual lives—proof to all that the world doesn't stop just because your romance does.
In fact, a day after the news broke, the Grammy nominee was back to rehearsing choreography and promoting her newest album at the same time on social media. "Best thing about making this record is that everyone helping me make it is just as coo-coo as I am," she wrote online.
Meanwhile, over in Bloom's camp, the latest trailer for his first film in two years, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, dropped Thursday. While there's unfortunately no sign of him in the new teaser, just the trending title of the film alone is enough to conjure up a fan frenzy over the man behind one of the franchise's signature characters, Will Turner.
Still, the actor spared a minute to like Perry's video on Instagram. Not to fret, the friendly digital gesture isn't such a surprise considering just two days before news broke of their split, they posed together for photographs inside Vanity Fair's Oscar after-party on Sunday. As a source told E! News, "They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen"—perhaps a reason why the two haven't gone entirely radio silent in the wake of their split in the fashion of some former celebrity pairs.
Even the stars' reps alluded to an amicable breakup when they issued a joint statement reading, "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."
What's the perfect way to get some space? Stay focused on your new album and movie, of course.