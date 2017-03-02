Charlize Theron is showing off her tough and sexy side in the upcoming spy thriller Atomic Blonde.
In fact, the Oscar winner steams up the screen with beautiful Algerian actress Sofia Boutella.
"It's pretty hot," Boutella told me at the Oscars. "Yeah, it's pretty '80s hot, too!"
Originally called The Coldest City, Atomic Blonde stars Theron as Her Majesty's most lethal assassin Lorraine Broughton. The Focus Features film will premiere at SXSW later this month before hitting theaters on July 28. The cast also include James McAvoy and John Goodman and is directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch.
No surprise, Boutella had no problem getting naughty with Theron. "It just makes sense," she said, laughing. "She is gorgeous so it wasn't too hard...I loved working with her. She is a phenomenal actress, she's gorgeous, but she is such a good actress. It was an honor for me to work with her."
In other words, Theron is a Spy I'd Like to "F--k," Boutella deadpanned.
Boutella will next be seen as the title character in The Mummy reboot with Tom Cruise. "He is such a hard worker, he just knows everything," she told me of working with the iconic action star when we first met at Comic Con in July. "I remember being on set with him and he's like, 'No, guys, this is a comedic frame.' I was like, 'Tom, what the hell is a comedic frame?' I was like I don't know any of these things. And then he just teaches me things all the time."
The Mummy is scheduled for release in June.
