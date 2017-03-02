Jennifer Lopez's Kids Keep Reminding Her That They're Getting Older: "They're Not Babies Anymore"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid, Paris Fashion Week

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Pens Emotional Post to Daughter Dream

Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, Bobby Brown

Hollywood Medium Connects Bobby Brown to Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina When New Episodes Return to E! This Spring

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jennifer Lopez's kids are growing up and she's having a hard time believing it!

The stunning star dished to E! News all about her nine-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, on the red carpet at Wednesday's Shades of Blue premiere in New York City.

"They're nine now, which I can't even believe they've turned nine," Lopez said. "They're turning into...they're like little adults now, you know? I can have proper conversations with them, they're not babies anymore." 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Lopez continued, "They keep reminding me, 'Next year I'll be double digits!' And I was like, 'OK...God!'"

Watch the E! News video above to see J.Lo talk about her kids!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Jennifer Lopez , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again