Feud: Charles and Diana Is Not Starring Who You Think

Paulson herself deflected on whether she will be involved and joked, "I'm playing one of the Corgis!"

And Catherine Zeta Jones, who is also part of the season one cast, revealed she has no interest in being a part of Charles and Diana. "No. It's way too close to home. I know all parties involved, and I will be sitting in my pajamas watching it!"

Murphy explained that season two of Feud will be very different in tone and style than season one.

"For me," he says, "as a very big Diana fan and all of her charitable work and how she handled herself, I was always very interested in that story of divorce and pain and I think that this show Feud can show a lot of two-hander feuds in a different way. The first season Bette and Joan is a Hollywood story. I wanted to do a different kind of feud that's about broken hearts. And I think that's what that marriage was and that's what Charles and Diana is about."