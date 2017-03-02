Feud: Charles and Diana Is Not Starring Who You Think

America's next great TV obsession surely has to be Feud's just-announced second season, which taps into another massively popular story with widespread appeal: Charles and Diana.
But the cast isn't as obvious as you might think. At last night's Feud premiere in Hollywood, boss Ryan Murphy shot down speculation that his two greatest muses—Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange—may be playing Diana and Queen Elizabeth II respectively.
"Those two [Jessica and Sarah], I love them but they will not be in those roles," Murphy tells E! News exclusively. "I think we're going to be shooting it all in England. It's going to be a very international cast... I'm just starting to meet with people. If you have a British accent, that helps you. On this show."
Paulson herself deflected on whether she will be involved and joked, "I'm playing one of the Corgis!"
And Catherine Zeta Jones, who is also part of the season one cast, revealed she has no interest in being a part of Charles and Diana. "No. It's way too close to home. I know all parties involved, and I will be sitting in my pajamas watching it!"
Murphy explained that season two of Feud will be very different in tone and style than season one.
"For me," he says, "as a very big Diana fan and all of her charitable work and how she handled herself, I was always very interested in that story of divorce and pain and I think that this show Feud can show a lot of two-hander feuds in a different way. The first season Bette and Joan is a Hollywood story. I wanted to do a different kind of feud that's about broken hearts. And I think that's what that marriage was and that's what Charles and Diana is about."
Feud: Bette and Joan premieres this Sunday on FX and is stacked full of stunning performances by Oscar winning actresses like Lange, Susan Sarandon, Catherine Zeta Jones and Kathy Bates. It is a must watch.