When Dancing With the Stars first came calling for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, she was barely finished with her impressive run at the Rio Games and had to watch as her teammate Laurie Hernandez took home the mirrorball trophy in season 23 instead. So when the opportunity presented itself to compete in the upcoming season, she didn't think twice.
"Getting the call, I don't think you hesitate. I didn't," she told E! News after the entire cast was revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "I was like, 'I want to do it!'"
Simone's inclusion in season 24's roster of stars makes her the third member of the Final Five to compete on DWTS, following both Laurie and Aly Raisman, who finished in fourth place back in season 16. Despite the wealth of knowledge about the competition they would be able to bestow, Simone admitted she hadn't reached out to her teammates for any advice—yet.
"Not yet because it was all a secret until today, so I didn't tell, really, anyone," she said. "So, I'll contact them after this."
Knowing what an advantage gymnasts tend to have on Dancing With the Stars—Shawn Johnson and Nastia Lukin have both competed on the show as well—pro Sasha Farber didn't hold back on his excitement about being partnered with the 19-year-old.
"We haven't started yet, but I'm super, super excited to work with Simone," he told us. "I watched her in the Olympics and she was a role model straight away. A true inspiration. I'm just honored and excited to be dancing with her."
For more from the pair, including the surprising choice for their biggest competition, be sure to check out the video above.
Dancing With the Stars season 24 premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.