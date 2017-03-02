All aboard the Hot Tamale Train!

Mary Murphy is set to return as a judge for So You Think You Can Dance's upcoming 14th season, Fox announced on Thursday. Murphy will reunite with judge Nigel Lythgoe, host Cat Deeley, with the panel's third judge to be announced at a later date.

"I am thrilled that Mary will return to So You Think You Can Dance and I'm sure the fans will be, as well. She brings an energy and enthusiasm that's contagious and I can't wait for her to join me on the judging panel. I've got a pair of earplugs ready, and another for our third resident judge, as well," Lythgoe, who also is an executive producer, said in a statement.