All aboard the Hot Tamale Train!
Mary Murphy is set to return as a judge for So You Think You Can Dance's upcoming 14th season, Fox announced on Thursday. Murphy will reunite with judge Nigel Lythgoe, host Cat Deeley, with the panel's third judge to be announced at a later date.
"I am thrilled that Mary will return to So You Think You Can Dance and I'm sure the fans will be, as well. She brings an energy and enthusiasm that's contagious and I can't wait for her to join me on the judging panel. I've got a pair of earplugs ready, and another for our third resident judge, as well," Lythgoe, who also is an executive producer, said in a statement.
Mathieu Young/FOX
Murphy was an original judge on the shoe when it premiered in 2007, exiting in 2009. She then returning in 2011 and stayed on the judging panel until 2015. "I'm saddened of course to be released from my contract," Murphy said in a statement at the time of her 2015 exit. "I'm very grateful and proud to have been part of such an extraordinary television show, So You Think You Can Dance, for 11 seasons. I'm sure there wasn't a person watching that didn't know I loved what I did!!"
Paula Abdul and Jason Derulo ended up replacing Murphy.
After focusing on younger dancers in season 13, the new season will once again pair the Top 10 dancers, between the ages of 18-30, with returning All-Stars, who will guide them through the competition.
SYTYCD will return this summer on Fox.