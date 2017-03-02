And another baby makes a family of four!

Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt are expecting their second child. The couple walked the red carpet of The New Group's All the Fine Boys, an off-Broadway play Schmidt wrote and directed, in New York City Wednesday evening. Schmidt's growing baby bump stole the show as it made its debut in a flowing dress. Dinklage, 47, and Schmidt, 41, are already parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Zelig Dinklage, whom they welcomed in 2011.

The cast of Schmidt's play, which includes Abigail Breslin, celebrated the couple's big news by cradling her bump as they posed for photos.

