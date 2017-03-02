He's back!

The stars are lining up for Tyler Henry when Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns to E! this spring with all-new episodes.

In a promo teasing what's ahead on the series, the 20-year-old clairvoyant sits down with Bobby Brown and brings the singer to tears with the mention of Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown.

"I'm seeing a mother connecting hands with a child," Henry explains, seemingly referencing Brown's late ex-wife and daughter.

But, that's just the beginning.