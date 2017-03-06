A feud of biblical proportions.

That's what Feud: Bette and Joan, Ryan Murphy's latest anthology series for FX, introduced viewers to on Sunday night, as the battle between movie legends Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) on the set of their one film together, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, is the real star of the show. While it may seem like Feud would be all about side-eyes, cat-fights and costume porn, it actually explores sexism and ageism in Hollywood.

"I think people at first blush might think, ‘Oh, this show is glorifying women tearing each other apart," Murphy told E! News. "Actually, this show is condemning it, and trying to show women, that's not the way to go. And you could be much more powerful united than opposed. That is more important now than we would have ever thought."

So just how accurate was Feud's premiere about the origins of Bette vs. Joan, Hollywood in the '60s and the making of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? We fact-checked the entire premiere, digging up some great Old Hollywood gossip along the way...