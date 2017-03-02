Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and More Models Hit Up a Strip Club in Paris

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

What happens in Paris...doesn't stay in Paris!

After walking in H&M's Paris fashion show Wednesday, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson decided to unwind at a strip club! The group of models was spotted enjoying a night out at the Pink Paradise strip club, where we're sure they let loose as they watched others lose their clothes. When they were over that scene, the group moved on to Lark nightclub.

Bella and co.'s fun night out comes after the 19-year-old model had to walk in the runway show that starred her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. As Bella strutted her stuff for all to see, the "Starboy" crooner was only a few feet away performing for the crowd. Breakups are always hard, but it doesn't make it any easier when your professions constantly collide.

Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Donaldson

AKM-GSI

To make matters more difficult, The Weeknd has been dating Selena Gomez. The couple nearly ran into Bella earlier this week when they all were leaving their respective hotels, which happened to be a few blocks apart. Selena has been traveling with The Weeknd as he continues his European tour.

Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Donaldson

AKM-GSI

Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Lily Donaldson

AKM-GSI

As for Selena and The Weeknd's blossoming romance, a source told E! News earlier this month that they share a "crazy connection" and he's "proud to have Selena by his side" while he's on tour. "They are falling for each other," our insider added.

But it doesn't look like Bella's letting her former relationship get to her because she is killing it on the runway and with her loyal gal-pals.

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Hailey Baldwin , Models , Paris Fashion Week , Top Stories , Kendall Jenner
