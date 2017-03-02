What happens in Paris...doesn't stay in Paris!

After walking in H&M's Paris fashion show Wednesday, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, Kendall Jenner and Lily Donaldson decided to unwind at a strip club! The group of models was spotted enjoying a night out at the Pink Paradise strip club, where we're sure they let loose as they watched others lose their clothes. When they were over that scene, the group moved on to Lark nightclub.

Bella and co.'s fun night out comes after the 19-year-old model had to walk in the runway show that starred her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd. As Bella strutted her stuff for all to see, the "Starboy" crooner was only a few feet away performing for the crowd. Breakups are always hard, but it doesn't make it any easier when your professions constantly collide.