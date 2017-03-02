Bravo
Bravo
It's not every day that your boss tells you to "fornicate on the table," but that's just your average Thursday when you work at SUR and Lisa Vanderpump is your boss.
It's the most wonderful time of the season, Vanderpump Rules fans: it's time for the annual SUR photo shoot, where the staff poses for sexy photos, and season five's is definitely the Bravo hit's hottest shoot ever.
We have an exclusive sneak peek from Monday's episode, which finds Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix stripping down to nothing but for the shoot, with this year's theme being "indulgence."
"When you're doing a photo shoot like this, the last thing you want to do is get a boner," Tom says in the clip, as Lisa places food, flowers and chocolate cake on a naked Ariana. "Come into SUR and eat off Ariana's ass," Lisa says...and we're hoping that ends up on the menu in the near future.
If eating chocolate cake off Ariana's ass isn't your thing, we also have nine other indulgent offerings for you in our gallery of exclusive photos from the shoot, which feature Lisa, Ken Todd, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Marie and other SURvers.
But wait, you might be asking yourself, why is Tom Schwartz, who infamously worked a mere half of a shift at PUMP, SUR's frenemy restaurant, before suffering from a panic attack and quitting, participating in the staff-only shoot? We hear it's because his then-fiancé and now-wife Katie Maloney organized the shoot and they needed more men. More SUR eye candy? Something we will never complain about.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
