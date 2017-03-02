It's not every day that your boss tells you to "fornicate on the table," but that's just your average Thursday when you work at SUR and Lisa Vanderpump is your boss.

It's the most wonderful time of the season, Vanderpump Rules fans: it's time for the annual SUR photo shoot, where the staff poses for sexy photos, and season five's is definitely the Bravo hit's hottest shoot ever.

We have an exclusive sneak peek from Monday's episode, which finds Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix stripping down to nothing but for the shoot, with this year's theme being "indulgence."

"When you're doing a photo shoot like this, the last thing you want to do is get a boner," Tom says in the clip, as Lisa places food, flowers and chocolate cake on a naked Ariana. "Come into SUR and eat off Ariana's ass," Lisa says...and we're hoping that ends up on the menu in the near future.