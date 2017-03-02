Oh no!

Adele's 4-year-old son Angelo got hit in the eye by debris while fireworks were tested during the singer's soundcheck for her concert in Perth, Australia Tuesday. As a result, she initially canceled the display for the rest of her Adele Live tour.

The Grammy winner spoke about the accident at her Perth show, which took place at Domain Stadium.

"Up until last night, we did have fireworks for you," she said, according to themusic.com.au. "My son was watching [soundcheck] in the crowd...a bit of debris went in his eye so we got rid of them."