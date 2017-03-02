"You will pay for what you did to me," Salazar says ominously in the trailer.

Dead Men Tell No Tales will be the fifth and final installment in the Pirates franchise. In April 2015 producer Jerry Bruckheimer shared the first image of Depp back in costume. "Captain Jack is back and we're not letting him go," Bruckheimer captioned the picture. In the debut snapshot, Depp donned his signature costume, long hair and a scraggly beard and mustache. Depp's character appeared a little worried as he was tied up to the mast of a pirate ship with henchmen around him. We can only imagine the mess Jack got himself into.