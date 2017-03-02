While it may look like a movie premiere to the rest of us, for engaged stars Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski, this was date night.

The actor and actress, who are expecting their first baby together, arrived to the red carpet at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles dressed to the nines in honor of the premiere of their newest movie—and first together—The Last Word.

Sadoski sported a gray windowpane suit jacket and black tie while his fiancée looked radiant in a green printed dress. However, her best accessory was her growing baby bump, the silhouette highlighted by her free-flowing dress.