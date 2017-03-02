In between categories, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Thomas Rhett will entertain the crowd and fans watching from home with performances. Noah Cyrus is scheduled to serenade the audience during her duet with Labrinth and Big Sean while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will join The Chainsmokers for their first U.S. televised performance of their newest single, "Something Just Like This." After all, the night is all about the music.

Additionally, iHeartRadio Music Award winner and performer Bruno Mars will also be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, an accolade previously awarded to U2, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake.

Overall, the night is shaping up to be pure 24K magic.