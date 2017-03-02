Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel
You'll heart this list of award presenters.
While we're just days away from the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, there are a few things we already know about the fourth annual ceremony, including this year's slate of celebrity presenters.
Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Joe Jonas, Jason Deruloand DJ Khaled are just some of the many celebrity presenters set to take the stage at The Forum Sunday night. Ansel Elgort, Daya, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Karrueche Tran, Kelsea Ballerini and Macklemorewill also join them to dole out the trophies.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
In between categories, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Thomas Rhett will entertain the crowd and fans watching from home with performances. Noah Cyrus is scheduled to serenade the audience during her duet with Labrinth and Big Sean while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin will join The Chainsmokers for their first U.S. televised performance of their newest single, "Something Just Like This." After all, the night is all about the music.
Additionally, iHeartRadio Music Award winner and performer Bruno Mars will also be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, an accolade previously awarded to U2, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake.
Overall, the night is shaping up to be pure 24K magic.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air live this Sunday on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. EST.