After sharing five-plus years of their lives together, Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are not on good terms.

The former couple dated from 2011 to August 2014, breaking up for two months before rekindling their romance. Unfortunately, they called it quits for good in 2015. During an interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, Mellencamp confessed that he and Ryan no longer keep in touch.

"Oh, women hate me. I loved Meg Ryan," Mellencamp shared. "She hates me to death."

Quite the confession given the longevity of their relationship, but the "Jack & Diane" crooner wasn't afraid to open up about his mistakes. He admitted he tried to mend their broken relationship, but the You've Got Mail star wasn't interested.