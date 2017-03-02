The Vampire Diaries' Big Steroline Wedding Is Here, But All Is Not What It Seems

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Pens Emotional Post to Daughter Dream

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Asylum

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Will Be Portrayed on the Next American Horror Story

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Going to the chapel and we're...gonna catch a Katherine? 

This week's episode of The Vampire Diaries (the second to last episode ever!) features the wedding we've all been waiting for as the newly reengaged Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) finally tie the knot. However, as usual with this show, not all is as it seems, since the wedding is also a trap to bait the one and only Katherine Pierce, who now controls all of hell and also has a real problem with anything that makes Stefan happy. 

While the event certainly looks beautiful, the exclusive clip above reveals that something's a bit off at these nuptials. For one, all the guests are compelled, and the orchestra's playing Stefan and Katherine's song...

Photos

Behind the Scenes of The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale

The Vampire Diaries

The CW

Aside from all the murder and mayhem that usually describes anything Kathrine's involved with, don't be surprised if you need a a box of Kleenex or two while you watch this week's episode. Not only is it the second to last episode of the series, but it also gives us one hell of a beautiful wedding, some Salvatore brotherly love, and a little more time to grieve Bonnie's (Kat Graham) devastating loss of Enzo (Michael Malarkey). 

It's probably just safe to say that anything Vampire Diaries-related over the next couple of weeks is going to bring out all the emotions, so start preparing yourselves now. 

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m., and the series finale airs Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m., after a series retrospective that starts at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

TAGS/ The Vampire Diaries , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again