Going to the chapel and we're...gonna catch a Katherine?
This week's episode of The Vampire Diaries (the second to last episode ever!) features the wedding we've all been waiting for as the newly reengaged Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) finally tie the knot. However, as usual with this show, not all is as it seems, since the wedding is also a trap to bait the one and only Katherine Pierce, who now controls all of hell and also has a real problem with anything that makes Stefan happy.
While the event certainly looks beautiful, the exclusive clip above reveals that something's a bit off at these nuptials. For one, all the guests are compelled, and the orchestra's playing Stefan and Katherine's song...
The CW
Aside from all the murder and mayhem that usually describes anything Kathrine's involved with, don't be surprised if you need a a box of Kleenex or two while you watch this week's episode. Not only is it the second to last episode of the series, but it also gives us one hell of a beautiful wedding, some Salvatore brotherly love, and a little more time to grieve Bonnie's (Kat Graham) devastating loss of Enzo (Michael Malarkey).
It's probably just safe to say that anything Vampire Diaries-related over the next couple of weeks is going to bring out all the emotions, so start preparing yourselves now.
The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m., and the series finale airs Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m., after a series retrospective that starts at 8 p.m. on the CW.