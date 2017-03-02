Going to the chapel and we're...gonna catch a Katherine?

This week's episode of The Vampire Diaries (the second to last episode ever!) features the wedding we've all been waiting for as the newly reengaged Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Caroline (Candice King) finally tie the knot. However, as usual with this show, not all is as it seems, since the wedding is also a trap to bait the one and only Katherine Pierce, who now controls all of hell and also has a real problem with anything that makes Stefan happy.

While the event certainly looks beautiful, the exclusive clip above reveals that something's a bit off at these nuptials. For one, all the guests are compelled, and the orchestra's playing Stefan and Katherine's song...