Bob Harper continues to take big steps in his recovery process.

Less than a week after news broke of The Biggest Loser star's hospitalization from a heart attack, fans are continuing to receive updates thanks to a few Instagram posts.

On Wednesday evening, Bob snapped a selfie with his dog while sharing the latest milestone in his recovery.

"Tonight is my first night alone since I've been out of the hospital," he shared with his followers. "I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with KARL. #bestmedicine #heartattacksurvivor #lucky."

The post comes after E! News learned details about how the health and fitness enthusiast is reevaluating his future after a health scare.