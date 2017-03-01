Bob Harper continues to take big steps in his recovery process.
Less than a week after news broke of The Biggest Loser star's hospitalization from a heart attack, fans are continuing to receive updates thanks to a few Instagram posts.
On Wednesday evening, Bob snapped a selfie with his dog while sharing the latest milestone in his recovery.
"Tonight is my first night alone since I've been out of the hospital," he shared with his followers. "I plan on catching up on TV and cuddling with KARL. #bestmedicine #heartattacksurvivor #lucky."
The post comes after E! News learned details about how the health and fitness enthusiast is reevaluating his future after a health scare.
"It has definitely led him to reevaluate things and try to better understand how this happened," a source shared with E! News. "Luckily, he is going to make a full recovery but obviously it is forcing Bob to make some important decisions about his future."
While Bob wasn't feeling his best in the days leading up to his heart attack, our source said that Bob didn't think there was anything to be concerned about.
And while his mother passed away from heart issues, Bob "always tried to live his life in the healthiest way possible to avoid this kind of incident."
According to Instagram, Bob has to wear monitors on his heart that screen what he is doing throughout the day. He's also taking time to enjoy the support from family, friends and co-workers like fellow Biggest Loser trainer Jen Widerstrom.
"@trainerbob I think I speak for everyone when I say how truly grateful we are that you are OK, how important you are to us & this industry, and how we are all in your corner as you work back to 100% BADASS BOB," she wrote on Instagram.
Keep getting better, Bob!