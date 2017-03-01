Every moment with Dream Kardashian is a good moment for Rob Kardashian.

In the middle of father-daughter time Wednesday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed to Instagram where he opened up about his special relationship.

"Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl," Rob shared on social media. "She is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy."

"I literally can't get enough of this girl," he continued. "I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy, about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream."

Amidst all the comments, sister Kourtney Kardashian decided to chime in by replying, "That's beautiful Bobby" with the heart emoji.